Judd Apatow’s Latest: Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan And Other Stars To Appear In Comedy Movie Inspired By The Pandemic

Superstars Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan and more are slated to appear in Judd Apatow’s “The Bubble,” a comedy movie inspired by the pandemic.

Other names on the call sheet include Maria Bakalova, Fred Armisen, and Keegan-Michael Key, who will star in Apatow’s latest film, according to The Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday.

Judd Apatow Sets All-Star Cast For New Netflix Comedy ‘The Bubble’; Karen Gillian, Keegan Michael-Key, Pedro Pascal And Leslie Mann Among Those Set To Join Ensemble https://t.co/dyBxg79qEh — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 9, 2021

Production will get underway next week, the outlet reported. The movie will center around a group of actors and actresses forced to remain in a bubble in a hotel in order to complete a studio franchise movie during the coronavirus outbreak, Deadline reported. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

There has not been much information released about the Netflix project, but The Hollywood Reporter did confirm a few storylines and roles.

Gillan, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star, and Pascal, of the Disney plus hit series “The Mandalorian,” will play the roles of the made-up franchise’s stars. Leslie Mann and David Duchovny will reportedly play a married acting duo who are no longer together but are forced to quarantine in the bubble for the making of the film.

Sources told the outlet that inspiration for the comedy comes from the real-life making of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” in which the cast ended up being stuck together in the United Kingdom for months during the pandemic, as production was halted and restarted numerous times due to various positive COVID-19 tests.