Jo Koy Crashed And Burned Within Seconds Of Hosting The Golden Globe Awards

Famous comedian Jo Koy bombed miserably as the host of the Golden Globe Awards, and social media won’t let him forget his fail.

Koy is undoubtedly a talented comedian, but someone on his team should have cautioned him to steer clear of hosting the 81st Golden Globe Awards, January 7. Koy pissed off a room full of celebrities, and disappointed his fans, all in one, embarrassing swoop. “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue?” he said as he realized he was failing on stage.

Never invite Jo Koy to one of these again please. So, so awful. pic.twitter.com/Oqhpeiosp5 — Sethsfilmreviews (@sethsfilmreview) January 8, 2024

Koy’s jokes fell flat right from the start of his opening monologue, and he couldn’t seem to reign the star-studded audience back in.

“I haven’t slept or done anything social since the announcement,” he said.

“I’ve been binge-watching the whole time, just non-stop watching everything, every category, just watching everything.”

When the crowd began to boo and he realized he was tanking, he threw the show’s writers under the bus.

“Yo, shut up… I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at,” Koy told the crowd.

Golden Globes host Jo Koy just went off-script after one of his jokes bombed: “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/K6DIDtdCes — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

“Some I wrote, some other people wrote,” Koy said when one of his jokes was met with silence. The famous comedian took digs at the writers while visibly struggling to sharpen his content.

Koy’s time on stage played out like a slow-motion trainwreck. He likened Barry Keoghan’s penis in “Saltburn,” to the prosthetic nose worn by Bradley Cooper in “Maestro,” and then took aim at “Barbie” as being a movie about “a plastic doll with big boobies,” which drew awkward glances from Margot Robbie and the film’s director, Greta Gerwig.

Jo Koy is INSUFFERABLE.

Where are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler?!?! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nyGXl00WTM — M@ (@viva_larriva) January 8, 2024

“It was kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll,” Koy said. He then glared at “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling and said, | “It’s just something about your eyes, Ryan.” Gosling’s eyes darted back and forth as he shifted in his seat uncomfortably.

Viewers quickly took aim at Koy on social media by posting memes and sharing their widespread criticism. (RELATED: Golden Globes Pre-Show Host Marc Malkin Rescued By Sean Penn After Electric Vehicle Dies In Desert)

Some called him the “worst host ever,” while others called him “insufferable,” and commented that they used to be fans, but he just “undid all his funny.”

According to viewers, “Jo Koy definitely won’t be hosting any other awards shows ever again.”