Performance Of ‘Black National Anthem’ At Super Bowl Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Andra Day’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem, might have captivated fans, but the inclusion of the song in the lineup sparked outrage on social media.

Day’s performance at the Super Bowl LVIII earned her applause and appreciation in the stadium, according to Fox News. It was part of a lineup that also featured Reba McEntire with the national anthem and Post Malone interpreting “America the Beautiful.” However, the inclusion of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” sparked a wave of controversy across social media, with some NFL enthusiasts expressing discontent. (RELATED:The NFL Will Continue To Divide America At The Super Bowl (Because, Of Course))

Criticism was notably vocal from political figures, including Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who shared on X his decision to skip the Super Bowl viewing.

Wife: Today is the Super Bowl! Me: We aren’t watching. Wife: Why? Me: They’re desecrating America’s National Anthem by playing something called the “Black National Anthem.” Wife: Does that mean Cardi is performing? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 11, 2024

Echoing Gaetz’s sentiment, Ohio House Representative Mike Loychik emphasized unity under one national anthem.

There’s no such thing as a “black national anthem.” We are all AMERICANS, united by our great and beautiful Star Spangled Banner. The Super Bowl is supposed to bring us together. It’s a disgrace that the NFL decided to push the politics of racial division again. — Rep. Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) February 11, 2024

A lot of fans also agree.

This is why I don’t watch overrated professional sports anymore. — Accidental Insurrectionist Fran (@FranDeMario2) February 11, 2024

This is just another divisive attempt to separate us as 1. WE ALL are Americans. United we stand, divided we fall. Don’t let them succeed! — Ryan Schoen (@ryguy1o1) February 12, 2024

Despite the backlash, there were also a few people who defended the inclusion of the song.

It’s amazing to me that this many people are so triggered by black representation. It would be funny if it weren’t so disgusting. It isn’t for you. Not everything is for you or needs to be ok with you. There’s no “racial division” about it other than the stuff you make up. Let… — Jackson Dean Pacific (@PacificJD) February 11, 2024

Black national anthem has been around for years!! Y’all just mad because they started singing it at sporting events — Mike Lord (@MrMikeLordSr) February 11, 2024

It was only in the 2020 season that the NFL introduced the Black national anthem in the lineup, according to Fox News. This was a response to the nationwide movement against racial injustice, which was sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnieapolis.