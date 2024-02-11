Entertainment

Performance Of ‘Black National Anthem’ At Super Bowl Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Andra Day’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem, might have captivated fans, but the inclusion of the song in the lineup sparked outrage on social media.

Day’s performance at the Super Bowl LVIII earned her applause and appreciation in the stadium, according to Fox News. It was part of a lineup that also featured Reba McEntire with the national anthem and Post Malone interpreting “America the Beautiful.” However, the inclusion of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” sparked a wave of controversy across social media, with some NFL enthusiasts expressing discontent. (RELATED:The NFL Will Continue To Divide America At The Super Bowl (Because, Of Course))

Criticism was notably vocal from political figures, including Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who shared on X his decision to skip the Super Bowl viewing.

Echoing Gaetz’s sentiment, Ohio House Representative Mike Loychik emphasized unity under one national anthem.

A lot of fans also agree.

Despite the backlash, there were also a few people who defended the inclusion of the song.

It was only in the 2020 season that the NFL introduced the Black national anthem in the lineup, according to Fox News. This was a response to the nationwide movement against racial injustice, which was sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnieapolis.