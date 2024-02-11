Video Shows Two Minneapolis High Schoolers Viciously Attacking Each Other As Teachers Try To Intervene

A fierce altercation between Minneapolis students erupted during lunchtime, prompting an emergency police response, Daily Mail reported Saturday.

The incident, which involved two female students in a violent clash, was captured on video and circulated on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. This led the school to warn students against redistributing the footage under threat of disciplinary action, according to Daily Mail. Eyewitnesses captured the moment when the confrontation escalated, with one student aggressively charging at another and knocking her to the ground.

Shocking moment huge brawl between erupts between female students at Minneapolis high school, with two instigators refusing to let go of each other’s hair as teachers beg for help https://t.co/PzPzJVYpU2 pic.twitter.com/u0LZp4zmAD — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 11, 2024

The intensity of the fight grew as one participant delivered a series of strikes to the other’s head and body, with both ending up entangled on the floor and their hands clasped in each other’s hair, the outlet stated. Efforts by teachers and a fellow student to separate the high schoolers proved challenging as the girls maintained their grasp and ignored pleas to stop. Amid the chaos, one of the girls continued to resist release. “I’m not getting off.. I’m going to kill this bitch,” she allegedly said. (RELATED:Pure Chaos: Two Moms Get Into Wild Brawl On School Bus In Front Of A Bunch Of Screaming Children)

The school administration led by Principal Kim Budde has issued a statement to parents. “Incidents like these are taken very seriously and action was taken immediately to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Budde said, Daily Mail reported. “As always, when situations arise that put others at risk the school administration acts quickly to investigate to ensure a safe and secure school environment. Unfortunately several students chose to film these incidents on their phones. It’s important for students to know that our school condemns use of personal devices in this manner.”