Andrew Keegan Addresses Long-Standing Rumor That He Started Cult

Andrew Keegan addressed persistent rumors surrounding his involvement in what some labeled a cult during the 2010s in a Monday episode of the “Boy Meets World” rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World”.

Former heartthrob of the ’90s and star of “10 Things I Hate About You” Keegan offered insights into his perspective on Full Circle, the spiritual endeavor he co-founded a decade ago. Reflecting on the genesis of Full Circle during an episode of the podcast, “Pod Meets World,” Keegan recounted his early days in Venice, California.

“I moved to Venice in my early twenties and just got really immersed in the culture and the community,” Keegan shared. “There was the old Hare Krishna temple… and it was sitting there empty and we were like, ‘Yo, why don’t we just get some people together and let’s open this place up.”

The actor acknowledged the unconventional nature of how Full Circle. "Looking back [it] was insane. I was putting down thousands and tens of thousands of dollars, and when we opened it up we spent three years and really did build an amazing friend group," Keegan said.

Addressing criticisms and media scrutiny surrounding Full Circle, Keegan admitted to potential missteps in handling the public attention. “They came in and y’know, I probably should’ve had a little more media training at the time, and I was just like, ‘Yeah, everything is great, this is all these wild things going on, sacred,'” he reflected.

Keegan considered whether the organization’s name inadvertently contributed to misconceptions about its objectives. “Maybe we should have come up with a different name; I thought Full Circle was pretty good, you know, what goes around comes around,” he said. “But again, it wasn’t something with such a specific agenda at the time. It just sort of evolved from a group of people.”