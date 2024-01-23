Oliver Stone Backtracks On Criticisms Of ‘Barbie’

Director Oliver Stone took to Twitter on Monday to retract his earlier criticism of the film “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig.

In the social media post, Stone walked back his dismissive comments about the film, which he admitted to making before “Barbie” was even released.

Now that he has seen “Barbie,” the “Natural Born Killers” director expressed his appreciation for the film.

“I was able to see Barbie in a theater back in July and appreciated the film for its originality and its themes,” Stone wrote. “I found the filmmakers’ approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly.”

He also expressed admiration for Gerwig’s directorial prowess. “Greta Gerwig’s 2017 film Lady Bird was one of my favorites of that year,” Stone said. “Barbie’s box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire Barbie team good fortune at the Oscars.” (RELATED:’Barbie’ Director Reveals Which Hollywood Superstar Inspired Ken)

Stone’s previous remarks about the movie came during a 2023 interview with City AM.

“Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that shit for money,” the renowned filmmaker said at the time. “He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood. Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy. Even the Fast and Furious movies, which I used to enjoy, have become like Marvel movies. I mean, how many crashes can you see?”