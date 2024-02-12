CNN Data Analyst Harry Enten Warns Of ‘X-Factor’ In NY-3 Race That Could Hurt Republicans

CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten warned Monday that Republicans could potentially lose the special race in New York-03 due to an impending snow storm.

The House ousted Republican Rep. George Santos for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities. A special race will be held Tuesday to fill the seat, with former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip facing off.

Enten said the district is a true swing district. President Joe Biden won it by eight points in 2020 before Republicans managed to sweep races in the area in 2022. Santos won the district by eight points as well. But Enten warned that the real “x-factor” could come down to snow.

“This is the New York-03 election day forecast. This is from the National Weather Service, the chance of rain and heavy snow, look at this, 100% chance. There’s currently a winter storm watch out for Long Island, for New York’s third district, for five to eight inches of snow,” Enten said. (RELATED: Speaker Mike Johnson Says He ‘Couldn’t Block’ George Santos Expulsion)

“And I will note that Democrats do seem to have turned out early. They’ve made up a fairly large percentage of the early vote out there. So, Republicans are gonna probably have to make that up on Election Day. This is just another one of those x-factors. We’re already potentially looking at low turnout. It may be even lower given that there could be a winter storm on the way for the New York City metropolitan area and Long Island,” Enten said.

Immigration remains a top issue in the district followed by the economy and crime.

Suozzi has expressed concerns about his chances of winning, saying on CNN in early February that “Democrats have been losing everything on Long Island and northeast Queens for the past three years.”

“The Democratic brand is in trouble here, and we have to do a lot to overcome that.”

Still, Democrats have been outspending Republicans by nearly three times on advertising for this seat.