Mark Wahlberg Gets Religious In Super Bowl Ad

Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie, celebrated for his role as Jesus in “The Chosen,” invited viewers to a moment of collective prayer through the Catholic meditation app Hallow in a Super Bowl commercial.

The ad, which aired during the highly anticipated game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, integrates scenes of diverse groups engaging in prayer. From families gathered at dinner to soldiers stationed abroad, featuring moments of faith and reflection across different walks of life.

“God, we take this moment, just to give you thanks,” the actor said. “Join us in prayer this Lent on Hallow. Stay prayed up,” said Wahlberg, a devout Catholic.

His involvement with Hallow underscores his commitment to his faith and his desire to share the peace and solace he finds in prayer with a wider audience, according to EW. Hallow offers a range of spiritual content, including audio-guided prayers, Bible stories, meditation and resources aimed at aiding sleep, with Wahlberg contributing as both a guest narrator and spokesperson.

The actor’s open discussion about his faith, as reflected in his statement during a February 2023 appearance on Today, highlights his intention to share his religious journey while respecting the beliefs of others. Wahlberg’s approach to faith is inclusive, recognizing the importance of honoring the diverse spiritual paths that people follow.

“I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith — that’s an even bigger sin,” he previously said during an appearance on Today.