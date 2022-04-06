REPORT: Church Tells Parishioners It Will Abstain From Playing Hymns Written By White People

A church in Chicago reportedly announced it is “fasting from whiteness” during the season of Lent.

The First United Church of Oak Park said it will not be playing any music written by white people, according to a story published Tuesday by Fox News, citing the church’s website, which was not accessible Wednesday morning.

“In our worship services throughout Lent, we will not be using any music or liturgy written or composed by white people,” the church’s website reads, reported Fox News. “Our music will be drawn from the African American spirituals tradition, from South African freedom songs, from Native American traditions, and many, many more.”

Chicago church ‘fasting from whiteness’ during Lent by ditching hymns written by White peoplehttps://t.co/On9HcyHjgj — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2022

The ban on music composed by white people is part of a larger theme by the church during Lent called, “fasting from whiteness,” the church announced in a Facebook post March 3. (RELATED: Seattle-Based Researchers Publish Study On ‘Whiteness’ In Introductory To Physics Classes)

“This Lent we build our worship life around the voices of Black people, indigenous people, and people of color,” the Facebook post reads.

“For Lent, it is our prayer that in our spiritual disciplines we may grow as Christians, united in the body of Christ with people of all ages, nations, races, and origins,” the website reportedly continues.

The church describes itself as an “open and inclusive Christian Community.”