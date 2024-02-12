Los Angeles Woman Dies In Crossfire Between Rival Drug Dealers In Mexico

A Los Angeles woman lost her life in the crossfire between two rival drug dealers at a beach club in Mexico Friday, Daily Mail reported.

Niko Honarbakhsh, 44, was shot dead during the ordeal, according to Daily Mail. The shooting occurred just after 6:30 pm local time, resulting in the deaths of Honarbakhsh and another man known as “Belize.” Honarbakhsh was an innocent bystander and had no connection to the drug-related activities that led to the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Los Angeles woman, 44, is gunned down in crossfire between two drug gangs outside exclusive beach bar in Mexico’s upscale Tulum tourist spot https://t.co/uwcZHGQjDd pic.twitter.com/YwxZhOy1oQ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 12, 2024

Honarbakhsh was residing in Cancun but originally from California and simply enjoying the sunset at the beach club with her dogs when the violence erupted, Daily Mail reported. Witnesses described Honarbakhsh as appearing content while spending time with her pets on the beach before the tragic incident unfolded.

The sudden gunfire initially mistaken for fireworks shocked onlookers, who had no time to react to the chaos. Prosecutors clarified that Honarbakhsh and ‘Belize’ were not a couple. (RELATED: Mexican Drug Cartels Are Expanding Into A New Industry — Wi-Fi, Prosecutors Say: REPORT)

“Regarding the man ‘Belize’, he is identified for his probable participation in events possibly constituting drug-related crimes in the form of drug dealing and that he was part of a criminal group that generated violence in the state,” the State Attorney General said in a statement, Daily Mail reported. “At the time of the events, the subject had among his belongings transparent bags containing white powder with characteristics typical of cocaine, transparent bags with red and orange pills, as well as a transparent bag containing brown granulated powder.”

Authorities have identified the suspects responsible for the shootings and are actively pursuing them, according to Daily Mail.