Fireworks Explosion Kills 1, Injures 9 In Michigan

Officials say one person was killed and nine others wounded during a firework mishap in Michigan Monday evening, according to CBS News.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters, police deputies and ambulances were called to an explosion at approximately 11 p.m. on July 3 in Park Township, according to CBS News.

Upon arrival, first responders found an unconscious 43-year-old woman as well as nine people who had sustained injuries “ranging from minor to critical.” Though life-saving measures were performed, the 43-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining nine were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, the outlet noted.

Investigators are still not sure if the fireworks were being used incorrectly or if they had malfunctioned, a police lieutenant at the scene told ABC 13. (RELATED: US Forest Managers Suggest Swapping Fireworks With Silly String To Celebrate Fourth of July, Citing Wildfire Danger)

While details surrounding the incident are still under investigation, law enforcement officials noted several surrounding homes and vehicles were left damaged by the explosion, with one car sustaining a broken windshield, according to CBS News.

In 2022, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recorded 11 fireworks-related deaths in the country, at least five of which were the result of misuse.

Injuries sustained from fireworks in 2022 totaled over 10,000, according to CBS News. Burns were cited as the most common injury while hands and fingers were listed as the body parts most injured during a fireworks mishap.