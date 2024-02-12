Video Shows Two Hostages Share Emotional Reunion With Families Months After Hamas Kidnapped Them

Fernando Simon Marman and Norberto Louis Har, recently rescued from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF, were filmed Monday sharing reunions with loved ones.

The reunion of the former hostages and their families was captured on video shared by Emanuel Fabian, a Times of Israel reporter, via a tweet. (RELATED: REPORT: Over 20 Percent Of The Remaining Hostages In Gaza Have Died)

The moment Fernando Simon Marman and Norberto Louis Har reunited with their families after being rescued by Israeli special forces from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip overnight. pic.twitter.com/2rTL8m12VO — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) February 12, 2024

The video showed Marman and Har appearing to be in good spirits walking down a corridor. They then hug their loved ones. Marman could be seen crying as he hugged a few of his loved ones. Har also appeared to be emotional as he was hugging a loved one.

The two Israeli-Argentinian citizens were rescued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the city of Rafah in a complex operation, Reuters reported. “This was a complex rescue operation under fire in the heart of Rafah, based on highly sensitive and valuable intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate and the Israel Security Agency,” IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing. Following Marman’s and Har’s escape from Gaza, they were taken to a hospital in Israel and provided with medical care, Hagari added.

“The Office of the President thanks the Israeli Defense Forces, the Shabak and the Israeli Police for having successfully completed the rescue of the Argentines Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70), who had been kidnapped since last October 7 by the terrorist group Hamas. During his visit to the State of Israel, President Javier Milei reiterated to President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the request for the release of each of the Argentine hostages, and continues to firmly maintain his condemnation of Hamas terrorism,” The office of Argentina’s President Javier Milei tweeted in Spanish upon news of the successful operation.

La Oficina del Presidente agradece a las Fuerzas de Defensa Israelíes, al Shabak y a la Policía israelí por haber culminado con éxito el rescate de los argentinos Fernando Simon Marman (60) y Louis Har (70), quienes estaban secuestrados desde el pasado 7 de octubre por el grupo… — Oficina del Presidente (@OPRArgentina) February 12, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it “one of the most successful rescue operations in the history of Israel” in a tweet by his office.

Hamas kidnapped over 200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7 and is still estimated to be holding over 100 hostages in the Gaza Strip.