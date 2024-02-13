Dershowitz Lays Out ‘Issues’ Within Willis’ Alleged Misconduct, Questions ‘Scope’ That Could Lead To Criminal Charges

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz listed the “issues” for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and fellow attorney Nathan Wade’s alleged misconduct Monday on Fox News, questioning the “scope” that could lead to criminal charges.

Dershowitz appeared on “Hannity” to discuss a motion to disqualify Willis over allegations that she financially benefited from appointing Wade as a special counsel on her case against former President Donald Trump while engaging in a romantic relationship. Fox host Sean Hannity questioned the former law professor on a new ruling in Willis’ case, in which the presiding judge declined to immediately decide if Willis and other witnesses would be required to testify later this week.

Dershowitz stated the “two issues” he saw with the Willis case questioning if there was any “financial benefit” for Willis or Wade, as well as if either of them committed “perjury” while testifying under oath about their relationship. The former law professor continued to note that if the Fulton County DA had problems with either issue, then it could lead to a “criminal trial” depending on the “scope of the judge’s inquiry.” (RELATED: Trump Co-Defendant’s Attorney Highlights Conflict In Nathan Wade’s Sworn Statements)

“There are two issues. One is, was there any financial benefit to the district attorney or to her boyfriend? And, that the judge will allow inquiry into. But the even more important issue is did either or both of them commit perjury or conspire to commit perjury when they allegedly stated under oath that their relationship became sexual only after he began working for her,” Dershowitz stated.

“If that’s not true, and there is apparently a witness out there who is prepared to testify under oath that that’s not true, we may end up having a criminal trial, but not of Donald Trump. We may have a criminal trial of this couple for their perjury. The question is, what will be the scope of the judge’s inquiry? I hope he permits inquiry into the truth or falsity of the affidavits.”

“You can’t allow the district attorney and a special district attorney to get away with perjury, if, in fact, they committed perjury. If they didn’t, the record ought to be clear they didn’t commit perjury, that they had a platonic relationship and it somehow evolved into a sexual relationship only after he began working for her — which sounds very very unlikely,” Dershowitz stated.

Reports on Willis and Wade’s relationship surfaced in early January after a court motion filed by representatives of a former Trump campaign official and named within Willis’ indictment was released. The filing had detailed allegations about the two attorney’s romantic relationship, as well as claiming that Willis had signed off on funds used to pay for vacations between the two.

Since the initial reports were released, Willis confirmed her relationship with Wade, however, she denied that the partnership had provided any financial benefit for her. Regardless of her denials, Willis is now facing possible disqualification depending on evidence from witness hearings and potentially testimony from the Fulton County DA.