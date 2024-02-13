‘Arrow’ Alum Stephen Amell To Lead ‘Suits’ Spinoff

Stephen Amell is set to lead NBC’s new spinoff, “Suits: LA,” The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported Tuesday.

The “Arrow” star is set to spearhead the spinoff of nine-season 2011 legal drama “Suits,” according to THR. He will take on the role of Ted Black, a seasoned New York prosecutor turned dynamic leader of a Los Angeles law firm. Black’s journey intersects with criminal and entertainment law, promising a rich tapestry of legal battles and moral dilemmas.

Stephen Amell is suiting up. The actor will lead NBC’s upcoming “Suits” spinoff, “Suits: LA.” He’ll star as Ted Black, “a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others.” https://t.co/nvsh8a6GuM pic.twitter.com/x8yGscHhah — Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2024

The creative force behind the original “Suits,” Aaron Korsh, has teamed up once again with Universal Studio Group’s UCP to craft this spinoff, which comes after the original show’s resounding success on Netflix and Peacock. With production poised to commence in Vancouver by late March, “Suits: LA” is on track to vie for a coveted spot in NBC’s 2024-25 schedule, THR reported. (RELATED:’Yellowstone’ Spinoff Report Reveals Major Updates On Matthew McConaughey, Other Casting)

Amell’s new role as Ted Black marks a shift from his previous stint in the pro wrestling drama “Heels” on Starz.

With a narrative centered around Black and his firm, the series promises to delve into themes of redemption, loyalty, and the intricate dance between personal conviction and professional duty, according to THR.