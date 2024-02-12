Dakgangjeong Explores Universal Human Experience — What To Do When Your Daughter Gets Turned Into A Chicken Nugget

Netflix is debuting a Korean drama that centers around a family’s experience when the daughter is turned into a chicken nugget.

Just when you thought you’d seen it all, a new show presents itself on Netflix. The show is called “Dakgangjeong” and was approved after being proposed to the streaming giant’s Korean division. Netflix has seen booming success from many other wildly-themed shows that were generated from the region, and they have high hopes for the viewership that “Dakgangjeong” might draw in, according to Gamereactor.

2024년 넷플릭스 한국 라인업 – 1분기 🐔<닭강정> – 어느 날 의문의 기계에 들어갔다 닭강정으로 변한 딸 민아를 되찾기 위한 아빠 선만과 그녀를 짝사랑하는 백중의 고군분투를 담은 코믹 추적극 👨<로기완> – 삶의 마지막 희망을 안고 벨기에에 도착한 탈북자 기완과 삶의 이유를 잃어버린 여자… pic.twitter.com/yrze6bRfhu — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) February 6, 2024

The plot of the Korean drama will center around a father who attempts to return his daughter to her human state after a strange machine somehow turned her into a chicken nugget.

The synopsis for the show reads, “Choi Min-ah, the daughter of a company president, mistakes a new machine as a device which helps her with her fatigue, and she is accidentally turned into a chicken nugget,” according to Gamereactor

There is an added layer of complexity to the tale: a potential love story.

“As her father, Choi Seon-man and intern Go Baek-joong who has a crush on her, try to turn her back into a human, they discover unexpected secrets,” the synopsis reads, according to Gamereactor. (RELATED: Prosecutors Charge Netflix Star’s Son With Child Porn Possession, Court Documents Say: REPORT)

There was no further information provided as to the cast members or the release date of this new addition to Netflix. It is not yet known if “Dakgangjeong” will be globally released. Netflix Korea has confirmed the series will be added to the roster as one of its Q1 2024 additions, and they shared a few teaser images of the upcoming release.