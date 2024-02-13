Brandon Marshall Claims Taylor Swift Kicked Kanye West Out Of Super Bowl

Former star NFL receiver Brandon Marshall claimed on his podcast Monday that Taylor Swift had Kanye West kicked out of the Super Bowl.

Marshall said that Kanye was on a quest to buy tickets right in front of Swift’s box so that every time the cameras cut to Swift he would be in view. But, according to Marshall’s claim, Swift caught wind of the plan, made some calls and put the kibosh on Ye’s big plan.

“Taylor Swift gets pissed off, she boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium,” Marshall claimed.

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Marshall says Taylor Swift allegedly got Kanye West kicked out of the Super Bowl after learning he bought tickets in front of her suite 👀 pic.twitter.com/sqLsTTqsAg — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 13, 2024



“He was trying to leverage her celebrity,” Marshall said.

Wowwww. Does Taylor Swift really have this much pull? I guess the first lady of the NFL can do whatever she wants.

If true, and that’s a big “if,” Swift may finally have gotten her revenge for the infamous “Imma let you finish” incident where Kanye interrupted her on stage during the 2009 Grammy Awards to tell her the award she just won should’ve went to Beyonce.

Again, we should take Marshall’s claims with a grain of salt … but how hilarious would it have been if Swift never caught wind and Kanye actually just popped up in front of her on the CBS broadcast. (RELATED: QUAY: Reject Taylor Swift. Embrace Lana Del Rey)

According to Marshall, Kanye planned to pull the stunt in a mask with his logo on it. Imagine CBS didn’t even notice it was him until halfway through the second quarter and he unmasks himself for the greatest primetime villain unveiling of all time.

I love thinking about how Jim Nantz and Tony Romo would even handle that situation as broadcasters.

“Ehhhhhhhhh, I don’t know Jim, I think Taylor Swift is great but Beyonce did have a great album in 2009.”

The Daily Caller reached out to representatives for Swift, West and Marshall’s podcast network to confirm but have yet to hear back at time of publishing.