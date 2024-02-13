Editorial

Brandon Marshall Claims Taylor Swift Kicked Kanye West Out Of Super Bowl

Screenshot/Twitter/@IAMATHLETEpod

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Former star NFL receiver Brandon Marshall claimed on his podcast Monday that Taylor Swift had Kanye West kicked out of the Super Bowl.

Marshall said that Kanye was on a quest to buy tickets right in front of Swift’s box so that every time the cameras cut to Swift he would be in view. But, according to Marshall’s claim, Swift caught wind of the plan, made some calls and put the kibosh on Ye’s big plan.

“Taylor Swift gets pissed off, she boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium,” Marshall claimed.


“He was trying to leverage her celebrity,” Marshall said.

Wowwww. Does Taylor Swift really have this much pull? I guess the first lady of the NFL can do whatever she wants.

If true, and that’s a big “if,” Swift may finally have gotten her revenge for the infamous “Imma let you finish” incident where Kanye interrupted her on stage during the 2009 Grammy Awards to tell her the award she just won should’ve went to Beyonce.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Recording Artists Taylor Swift, Jay Z and Kanye West and tv personality Kim Kardashian attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Recording artist Kanye West (L) accepts the Video Vanguard Award from recording artist Taylor Swift onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce and Taylor swift celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Rapper Ice Spice, Donna Kelce, singer Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone and actress Blake Lively react in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Again, we should take Marshall’s claims with a grain of salt … but how hilarious would it have been if Swift never caught wind and Kanye actually just popped up in front of her on the CBS broadcast. (RELATED: QUAY: Reject Taylor Swift. Embrace Lana Del Rey)

According to Marshall, Kanye planned to pull the stunt in a mask with his logo on it. Imagine CBS didn’t even notice it was him until halfway through the second quarter and he unmasks himself for the greatest primetime villain unveiling of all time.

I love thinking about how Jim Nantz and Tony Romo would even handle that situation as broadcasters.

“Ehhhhhhhhh, I don’t know Jim, I think Taylor Swift is great but Beyonce did have a great album in 2009.”

Meme created c/o Imgflip.com

Meme created c/o Imgflip.com

The Daily Caller reached out to representatives for Swift, West and Marshall’s podcast network to confirm but have yet to hear back at time of publishing.