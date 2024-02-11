Taylor Swift Hilariously Slammed With Boos While Chugging Down Beer On Super Bowl LVIII Jumbotron

Just an outright hilarious scene, and quite frankly, Taylor Swift deserves some flowers for this.

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled throughout the entire Super Bowl, and as a result, there weren’t too many chances for CBS to show Taylor Swift (though bless their heart, they tried).

But the pop queen herself ended up giving them an opportunity in the second quarter, with cameras at Allegiant Stadium putting her up on the jumbotron, and holy hell, did she give everybody a show — by chugging down a beer like a pure boss. And not just chugging a beer, but doing it while getting hammered with boos.

And in the NFL — like the genius marketers they are — made sure that they got the video out on social media, tagging Swift while also slapping her with the “Icon” status.

But if you ask me, she’s a legend for this.

WATCH:

I don’t care how you feel about Taylor Swift, you’ve gotta give her flowers for this.

To be honest, all of the nonsensical hate towards Swift (it’s just been too much) has made me stop caring about either side, I just don’t really care anymore. But I got something out of this … I always enjoy somebody who flexes towards haters and tells them to go eff themselves by just simply living their life.

And here in Taylor‘s case, her big middle finger happened to be a cup of beer. (RELATED: Jackson Mahomes Appears To Be Denied Access To Brittany Mahomes’ VIP Table, And She Hilariously Doesn’t Care About It)

I’m sorry … actually, not sorry … this woman is a boss.