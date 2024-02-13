CNN Promotes Reporter Who Wrote Story Characterizing Hunter’s Laptop As ‘Russian Disinfo’

CNN promoted Natasha Bertrand, a former Politico reporter who characterized the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinfo” in an article from October 2020.

CNN announced Bertrand’s promotion to national security correspondent in a communications post Tuesday. She previously wrote an Oct. 19, 2020, story during her time at Politico titled, “Hunter Biden story is ‘Russian disinfo,’ dozens of former intel official say,'” which outlined how 51 former senior intelligence officials signed a letter stating that the emails belonging to the now-president’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The letter was later debunked after the Daily Caller New Foundation, The Washington Post and The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the contents contained on the laptop.

The New York Post published a story detailing how Hunter Biden abandoned a laptop including information on his business dealings at a Delaware repair shop owned by John Paul Mac Isaac. Twitter previously censored the accounts belonging to the New York Post and then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the story that the platform branded “Russian disinformation.”

The attorney representing Hunter Biden appeared to admit the contents from the laptop are authentic in a February 2023 letter written to the Department of Justice. Lowell requested the Justice Department to investigate the individuals who assessed the president’s son’s “personal computer data,” including Mac Isaac. (RELATED: Ex-New York Post Editor Who Broke Hunter Biden Story Laughs About Falsehoods From Ex-Intel Officials)

“Mr. Mac Isaac has admitted to gaining access to our client’s personal computer data without Mr. Biden’s consent. Mr. Mac Isaac has admitted to copying that data without Mr. Biden’s consent, and Mr. Mac Isaac has admitted to distributing copies of that data to the political enemies of Mr. Biden’s father, without Mr. Biden’s consent,” Biden attorney Abbe Lowell wrote.

“These unlawful actions caused the widespread publication, manipulation, and exploitation of Mr. Biden’s most personal information.”

Mac Isaac provided paperwork showing Hunter left the laptop at his repair show and signed over custody in April 2019. He later notified authorities of the laptop and provided the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani, who handed over a copy to the New York Post.

Bertrand’s piece alleges the release of the laptop’s material compared to Russian hackers dumping troves of emails from Democrats onto the internet.

“But the release of the material, which POLITICO has not independently verified, has drawn comparisons to 2016, when Russian hackers dumped troves of emails from Democrats onto the internet — producing few damaging revelations but fueling accusations of corruption by Trump,” the piece reads. “While there has been no immediate indication of Russian involvement in the release of emails the Post obtained, its general thrust mirrors a narrative that U.S. intelligence agencies have described as part of an active Russian disinformation effort aimed at denigrating Biden’s candidacy.”

After the “Russian disinformation” theories were debunked, Bertrand joined CNN to cover national security in April 2021.

