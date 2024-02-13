‘Sopranos’ Actress Drea De Matteo Describes Her Post-COVID Political Awakening

“The Sopranos” actress Drea de Matteo detailed her post-COVID political awakening Tuesday on “The Megyn Kelly Show” by how she found a “safe place” within conservative media for the “last three years.”

De Matteo appeared on “The Megyn Kelly Show” to discuss her public stance on COVID-19 and how it affected her political views. The actress opened up about how conservative media has allowed her to “find some semblance of truth,” specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic as Hollywood took a strong stance in support of vaccine requirements.

While de Matteo noted that there are still some “social issues” she leans more left on, she described Democrats now as being “more angry” and “condemning everything” compared to the party’s past as “hippies.” (RELATED: ‘At The Mercy Of Mandates’: Drea De Matteo Reveals Why She Joined OnlyFans)

“With all of the Conservatives out there in the last three years, it was the only safe place to go and find some semblance of truth for me. I felt more aligned with a lot of the things they were talking about. However, there are some social issues that I would still stick to that were my old school issues, but never condemning someone else for having a different opinion about something. That’s something that I couldn’t understand that was happening during the Trump administration and then it got worse, in my opinion, in the Biden administration,” de Matteo stated.

“I really do think that the left is way more just angry. This is supposed to be the hippies and the people that really do care about equality and inclusivity, and then all of a sudden they are the ones shutting everything down, shutting everyone out, condemning freedom of speech, condemning everything.”

The actress called out her former fellow cast mate, Michael Imperioli, who notably forbid “bigots and homophobes” from watching his work after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a Colorado designer who turned down making wedding websites for same-sex couples, according to CBS News. De Matteo claimed that Imperioli had condemned Ivermectin, a drug used to treat COVID-19, on his Instagram feed and stated that she would “never be a spokesperson for a drug.”

“So yeah, when you mentioned Michael he was condemning some stuff on his Instagram feed that I noticed like Ivermectin. I thought that was irresponsible. I never took a stand publicly about anything that I was doing until I had – listen, I still don’t,” de Matteo continued. “The more I learn about what’s happening, the less I feel like I know and I rely on people like you who do this for a living to really bring it to the people. I would never be a spokesperson for a drug. I just think it’s irresponsible.”

Show host Megyn Kelly jumped in to comment on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s controversial promotion of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, to which de Matteo stated that she was “astounded” many people don’t understand what’s going on with the vaccines. The actress highlighted her extensive research into the “side effects” of the drug, stating that she felt like there is “a war going on” that “no one sees.”

“I’m really astounded because I listened to so much news that is more on the conservative side now and I don’t pay as much attention anymore to the other side. I’m astounded at how none of my friends know the truth about what’s happening,” de Matteo said. “My inbox is flooded with what’s going on with the vaccine right now and nobody knows. The side effects, the long-term effects, what’s happening to people [at] this very moment – how it’s manifesting in their bodies now.”

“I also maybe go down too many really deep rabbit holes with some really intense doctors that are really – I’m not even talking about like McCullough, I’m talking about some other like, ‘wow stuff.’ I feel like there’s a war going on and no one sees it and no one knows it,” she added.

Last fall, de Matteo revealed she joined OnlyFans because her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine had limited her options for roles in Hollywood. The actress claimed that her agent had dropped her and she had been unable to find work within the entertainment industry due to opposing the shot which was mandated to work on set.