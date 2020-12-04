‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Called Out By Other Actors After Sharing Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Video

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright responded to backlash over an anti-coronavirus vaccine video that she originally shared on Twitter.

Wright previously shared a video titled, “Covid-19 Vaccine: Should We Take It?” according to the Huffpost. Wright has since deleted the tweet, according to an article published Friday by the outlet.

The actress claimed she shared the video about the vaccine because she is concerned about what “we are putting in our bodies.”

The video originally shared by Wright was hosted by Tomi Arayomi, a self-described “prophet,” according to Huffpost. Arayomi used the video to discuss his reservations about vaccines and specifically the coronavirus vaccination.

“If you don’t conform to popular opinions,” Wright later wrote after facing backlash, “but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else. — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

She went on to say: “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”

Wright posted her response after actor Don Cheadle called her out for sharing the video, which he said was “hot garbage.”

jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it. the rest i’ll take off twitter. had no idea. https://t.co/7uDlP1xwDL — Don “bruh, you lost” Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 4, 2020

“I would never defend anybody posting this,” Cheadle tweeted. “But i still won’t throw her away over it.”

Actor Alex Sawyer also called the video “irresponsible.” (RELATED: Everyone Who Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Will Receive Vaccination Card, US Health Officials Say)

“This is a frustratingly irresponsible use of a platform,” he tweeted in response to Wright’s initial now-deleted tweet.