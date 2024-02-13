‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo To Reportedly Reprise Famous Role

Actress Ellen Pompeo is reportedly set to reprise her famous role on “Grey’s Anatomy” for the show’s 20th season.

Pompeo will reappear as Dr. Meredith Grey in four of the approaching season’s episodes, People reported. She will reportedly also gjve voiceovers at the beginning and end of the season’s episodes.

The 54-year-old starring actress already made limited appearances in season 19 of the medical drama, the outlet reported. Season 20 will reportedly be the first of the show not to feature Pompeo as a series regular. However, she will be involved in “Grey’s Anatomy” from behind-the-scenes as the show’s executive producer, according to the outlet.

Pompeo previously spoke out about her character’s reduced role to former co-star Katherine Heigl in June 2023, Variety reported.

“I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time,” Pompeo reportedly said at the time. “It’s not a complete goodbye. And I think we’ve got an interesting story to tell.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Announces Season 20 Guest Stars, With Jessica Capshaw Returning as Arizona https://t.co/FLWjIpgvHC — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2024



Pompeo is not the only “Grey’s Anatomy” star making a planned reappearance in the hit medical drama. Actress Jessica Capshaw will also return as Dr. Arizona Robbin’s in an upcoming episode, People reported. Capshaw’s character has reportedly not appeared since she went to New York City to live with her ex-wife at season 14’s close, which aired in 2018. (RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Shares Photos Of House Fire She Narrowly Escaped)

“For the past 10 years, I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins, but also being madly in love with playing her. Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job,” Capshaw wrote on social media in March 2018. “She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever.”

The premiere of Season 20 of “Grey’s Anatomy” is on ABC on March 14 at 9 p.m., People reported.