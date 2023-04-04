‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone Shares Photos Of House Fire She Narrowly Escaped

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Caterina Scorsone posted a series of devastating photos Monday showing the aftermath of the fire that destroyed her home.

The first image shows Scorsone’s home apparently completely burned down, and the remaining photographs are of the four pets her family tragically lost to the fire, which took place “a couple of months ago,” she wrote to Instagram. Scorsone said her family narrowly made it out alive.

“One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful,” she wrote.

The famous actress filled fans in on the horrifying situation that unfolded.

“While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub,” she wrote. “When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.”

Her quick actions saved the lives of her children, but sadly, some important family members weren’t as fortunate.

“Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets,” Scorsone added. “We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all.”

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star proceeded to thank everyone who supported her family during their time of need.

“This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did. Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door,” she wrote.

“Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at [Grey’s Anatomy] and [Shondaland] who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids,” Scorsone continued.

“Thank you to my team who made everything easier.”

The ordeal seemingly left the famous actress with a new perspective on life.

"What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community," she wrote. "We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you."

Scorsone concluded her post with a sweet message and a dedication to the furry family members that perished in the fire.

“Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other,” she wrote.