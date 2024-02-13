‘Her Problems Continue To Multiply’: CNN Legal Analyst Says Fani Willis May Have Ruined Trump Case

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Tuesday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may have destroyed her election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Willis appointed her romantic partner Nathan Wade as special prosecutor in the case, which a Trump co-defendant alleges is a conflict of interest because of benefits she received based on their relationship. Judge Scott McAfee will consider a motion Thursday to disqualify Willis based on the allegations.

Willis and Wade may get removed from the case, possibly putting an end to it, Honig told host Dana Bash on CNN’s “Inside Politics.” (RELATED: Fani Willis Tries To Quash Subpoena Requiring Her To Testify)

WATCH:

“I think her problems continue to multiply,” Honig asserted. “So the allegation that several defendants, including Donald Trump, have made is that there‘s a conflict of interest, that she has been in this personal romantic relationship with one of the outside people brought in to prosecute this case. She has since admitted that that‘s true, and that there was an intermingling of finances that creates a conflict of interest.”

Wade purchased airline tickets to Miami and San Francisco in Willis’ name, according to bank statements contained in a filing in his divorce case.

“Yesterday, there was a hearing, a zoom hearing that we were able to see where the DA‘s office said, ‘Judge, you should just throw this out. There‘s not even a need to hold a hearing.’ Well, the judge said, ‘I disagree. There‘s some serious disputed facts here. Therefore, we‘re going to have a hearing on Thursday.’ That‘s going to be really interesting to watch, but that is going to be a really problematic proceeding for the DA,” Honig said.

“It could wind up in the DA or Nathan Wade or both of them being essentially disqualified from this case, which would cause even larger problems as to whether this case ever happens at all and if so, where and when,” he added.

