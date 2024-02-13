House Votes To Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

The U.S. House voted 214-213 to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday after multiple failed attempts.

U.S. House Impeaches DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 214-213.@SpeakerJohnson: “The resolution is adopted.” pic.twitter.com/tIOIDZjK8z — CSPAN (@cspan) February 14, 2024

The resolution was originally introduced by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. In November, the House voted to refer articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to committee. The House did not end up voting on the legislation, as eight Republicans voted with Democrats to refer the resolution to committee. The vote was 209-201. (RELATED: Here Are The Four Republicans Who Voted Against Impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas)

In early February the resolution failed to pass the House in a 214-216 vote, with four Republicans joining Democrats. (RELATED: House Vote To Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails)

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)