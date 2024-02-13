Multiple Witnesses Claim UFO Intercepted, Disabled Nuclear Missile In Mid-Air Over US

A post shared Saturday detailed an utterly bizarre event that took place in California in 1964, involving nuclear missiles, the U.S. Air Force and a UFO.

Two former U.S. Air Force officers, Lieutenant Bob Jacobs and Major Florenze Mansmann, who were stationed at the Vandenberg Air Force Base (AFB) in 1964, recently told author Robert Hastings of a strange UFO encounter they claimed their team accidentally witnessed and filmed, according to a post on The UFO Chronicles. The two men were reportedly meant to just be filming missile test launches, but allegedly captured an image of a disc-shaped object.

The UFO was domed in-part and sent out four flashes after circling the dummy nuclear missile, disabling it with a beam of light, the officers apparently claimed, according to Hastings. Film of the supposed event was reportedly shown to a small handful of people, including two CIA officers. It was then immediately classified and placed in storage somewhere “back East,” allegedly, Hastings added.

The film is called the “Big Sur UFO,” and was recently shown to former Pentagon UFO investigator Luis Elizondo, an anonymous US Senate aide apparently informed Hastings. He claims a U.S. Senate investigator, who remains anonymous, showed it to him while Elizondo was still working for the federal government.

Analysis of radar data of the missile apparently suggests it wasn’t a UFO at all, a source said, Hastings conceded. There’s reportedly every possibility it was debris from a test material the military were using at the time, according to the analysis. (RELATED: Country Scrambles Military Jets After UFO Seen Hovering Over Airport ‘Disappears’)

There’s also the other major issue with this story: the total lack of physical evidence. Though the stories from both officers are interesting, that’s all they are; interesting stories. And they contain all the usual characters. Elizondo is basically the Godfather of all things UFO at this point.

Hastings also claimed that so-called UFO whistleblower David Grusch “has privately confirmed that Elizondo also told him about having screened the Big Sur film, and that it did indeed capture an amazing, UFO-related, dummy warhead-interference event.” But even this came from another anonymous source, not Grusch or Elizondo themselves, he added.

Unless the actual “Big Sur UFO” film is released publicly, this feels like just another eye-roll attention grab from the UFO mafia. And it’s getting kind of stale.