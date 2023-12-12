UFO Whistleblower Teases ‘Firsthand Information’ Reveal

So-called UFO whistleblower David Grusch told NewsNation on Monday that he’s going to reveal “firsthand information” about aliens.

Grusch spoke to NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas about an up-coming op-ed he’s written about his “firsthand” experiences of UFOs.

“I will be discussing what I actually do know firsthand. I just could not overtly discuss that at the time, including at the [congressional] hearing because the Pentagon and the IC were sitting on some of my prepublication paperwork at the time,” Grusch claimed.

What that information is still remains to be seen. Grusch has said a lot of things about the Department of Defense, various agencies and branches of military, and their alleged activities related to aliens and UFO technologies. At no point has Grusch brought any physical evidence of his claims to the general public, save for a handful of documents he claimed were classified, but little came of the information.

Not Even Joe Rogan Can Make This UFO ‘Whistleblower’ Sound Convincing https://t.co/sqXXev4GD5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 24, 2023

NewsNation’s Ross Coulthart speculated that Grusch’s “firsthand” evidence would end up being photographic material. (RELATED: Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient?)

Most of Grusch’s testimony so far has been such a nothingburger that it’s actually borderline embarrassing that so many are clinging to his words. I have little hope for his next so-called revelation. However, if he shows up with photographs, videos or other types of physical evidence, I may be convinced to start taking him more seriously.

For now, though, I still consider him a massive psyop.