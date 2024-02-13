NBA Ref Admits Screwing Up Call That Cost New York Knicks A Big Win: Too Little, Too Late

A heartbreaking foul call that cost the New York Knicks a game against the Houston Rockets should never have been called in the first place, referee Ed Malloy admitted after the game.

With the game tied at 103-103, the Rockets‘ Aaron Holiday threw up a desperation shot to win the game and missed. But referee Jacyn Goble whistled a foul on Knicks guard Jalen Brunson as he rushed over to close out and defend Holliday.

Holliday sunk both free throws and the Rockets won the game 105-103.

VIDEO:

Foul called on Jalen Brunson while Rockets shoot a 3 towards end of the 4th QT (Game score: 103-103). pic.twitter.com/pavUPyxMeE — 3030 (@jose3030) February 13, 2024

“The offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor,” Malloy said, according to SNY. “The contact which occurred after the release of the ball therefore is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called.” (RELATED: Spurs Rookie Phenom Victor Wembanyama Records 10-Block Triple-Double)

Knicks-Rockets referee Ed Malloy admits his crew should not have called a foul on Jalen Brunson at the end of last night’s game: “After seeing it during postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor. The contact which occurred… pic.twitter.com/heBynGoEDj — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 13, 2024

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who was out of coaching challenges after using them up earlier in the game, was irate.

Tom Thibodeau is IRATE after the Knicks weren’t granted timeout after attempting to grab a rebound with .3 left 😳 pic.twitter.com/OerxMRWVyz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024

I have to side with Thibs here because this is ridiculous. All this technology we have in today’s world and we still can’t get it right? Everyone in the world who doesn’t have glaucoma could see this wasn’t a foul.

Jalen Brunson was called for a foul on this play 👀 Rockets win off free throws 😳 pic.twitter.com/Pn7hZR43lU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2024

The fact that nobody in the NBA replay center or Commissioner’s office said we’re going to take a look at this before we send everybody home is ridiculous. What if this was a playoff game?

Goble also has a history of making questionable calls. (RELATED: Title Contending 76ers Grab Star Guard Buddy Hield In Blockbuster Deadline Deal: REPORT)

In the Knicks’ October season opener Goble called a flop on Brunson which, again, the NBA had to admit after the fact was the wrong call.

Jacyn Goble called that 3-point foul on Jalen Brunson last night. Jacyn Goble did not call this 3-point foul committed against Brunson in the season opener—instead Brunson was called for flopping. In both cases NBA officials admitted the calls were wrong https://t.co/mD2jaMTxhb — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 13, 2024

“We missed the foot-to-foot contact which should have resulted in a personal foul and reviewed for flagrant,” the referees admitted on Twitter after the game.

We missed the foot to foot contact which should have resulted in a personal foul and reviewed for flagrant. Had no foot to foot contact existed, this type of secondary and theatrical movement by Brunson would meet the criteria for a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul for… https://t.co/aPZJiARfiS — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) October 26, 2023



I don’t know, man. Maybe if the same referee is repeatedly whistling phantom calls against the same team and the same player the league should take a look at him. Or at the very least have someone on standby ready to review his calls.

The loss is the Knicks’ third in a row and fourth in their last five games. While things are looking up with the team set to get back star big man Julius Randle soon, at this level every game counts, and the refs just cost them a big one.