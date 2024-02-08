Surging Knicks Reportedly Make Massive Splash, Add Bogdanović With Blockbuster Pistons Trade

The New York Knicks just pulled off a massive trade, landing forward Bojan Bogdanović and guard Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a package that includes promising young guard Quentin Grimes and veteran Evan Fournier, sources informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN reported.

The full haul that the Knicks are sending to Detroit is reportedly Grimes and Fournier, point guards Malachi Flynn and Ryan Arcidiacono and two second round picks, according to Woj.

Full trade, per ESPN Sources:

Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks

Pistons: Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

The Pistons had reportedly been unimpressed with offers for the pair up until the Knicks offer came in, according to The Athletic’s James L Williams III.

NYK never offered the Pistons’ first and have been unwilling to trade firsts to any team, I’ve heard. Also have heard what DET wanted for Bogey is nowhere near what teams were giving up. Ultimately, DET felt Grimes and his team-friendly deal were better than any pick available — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 8, 2024

The Knicks reportedly get two bonafide scorers to add to their roster as they chase their first title in over 50 years. Bogdanović has been hurt for about half of the year but when he’s been healthy he’s averaged over 20 points a game on a super solid 41.5 percentage on his three point attempts. (RELATED: Title Contending 76ers Grab Star Guard Buddy Hield In Blockbuster Deadline Deal: REPORT)

Burks, an apparent favorite of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, is back for his second stint with the Knicks after spending two seasons in New York from 2020 to 2022. He is also a solid bench scorer with a great three point percentage, shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Detroit reportedly gets a promising young player in Grimes who had less room to grow in the Knicks’ crowded back court. They also get Fournier, who had requested to be traded from the Knicks multiple times in the last two years, Woj reported.

Fournier, a proven scorer with multiple seasons averaging close to 20 points per game, had completely lost his role in the Garden. His minutes dropped from 29.5 per game in 2021 to 17 last year and 13 this year.

A change of scenery could turn things around for the salty vet.