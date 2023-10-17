Troubled NBA Star Gets Traded And Immediately Cut. Can These Guys Please Stop Committing Crimes?

The NBA’s Houston Rockets traded troubled star forward Kevin Porter Jr. to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who then immediately waived him, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

The Rockets, in return, received guards Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. The Thunder also received two future second round picks in the deal, per Wojnarowski.

The talented forward, who the Milwaukee Bucks selected in the first round in the 2019 NBA Draft, has been unable to stay out of trouble during his short career.

Porter Jr. was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting and choking his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.

He also went through multiple team absences from the Rockets after numerous on– and off-the-court incidents.

I don’t understand these guys. Millions of dollars on the line. You don’t even have to be good, relative to other NBA players, to collect a check and keep your family fed and watered. All you have to do is stay out of trouble. But Porter IS good. Like really good. In 2021 he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points and record 10 assists in a game.

Like Ja Morant, Porter just can’t help himself I guess? Morant has also drawn criticism, and multiple suspensions, for toting a weapon on social media. But Morant’s team, the Memphis Grizzlies, spent a significantly higher value draft pick on the star guard, who is widely considered one of the best players in the NBA. (RELATED: Ja Morant Is Simply Being An American And Getting Punished For It. That Needs To Stop Immediately)

A wise man once told me “be who you can afford to be.” Morant can apparently afford to flash a pistol on Instagram Live and be suspended 25 games without getting cut. Porter, now jobless, can’t say the same.