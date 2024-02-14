Video Shows Ambulance Narrowly Avoid A Car Flipping Over On The Highway

Dash cam footage shows an ambulance just barely avoiding a car flipping over on a Massachusetts highway Tuesday.

Tim Crosbie, a paramedic with the Cataldo Ambulance Service, was driving on the highway with a patient inside the ambulance when a white sedan began rolling out of control due to the harsh winter conditions, according to Fox Weather. Massachusetts received several inches of snow Tuesday after being hit with a nor’easter.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I just saw this flash and then the car basically coming right at me,” Crosbie told the outlet. “I had to make a split-second decision about which way to go, left or right. I made the right decision to go right and avoided the car, but not by much.”

Crosbie pulled over and immediately ran over to help the driver until additional paramedics arrived at the scene and took over, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Shows The Moment New Jersey Driver’s Truck Flipped, Hit Six Cars In Fatal Crash).

NEW: Paramedic driving an ambulance narrowly misses a tumbling car while delivering a patient to the hospital when driving on the I-95 in Peabody, Massachusetts. “It was coming right at us,” paramedic Tim Crosbie, who was driving, said. Crosbie’s quick thinking likely saved… pic.twitter.com/8HgRCokxG3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2024

Once emergency services arrived at the scene, Tim Wareham, Crosbie’s EMT partner, transported the patient to Boston, the outlet noted. Wareham was in the back of the ambulance, tending to a patient when the incident unfolded, according to NBC News.

“It’s almost like slow motion when you’re living through it,” Wareham told the outlet. “It was coming right at us.”

The driver of the sedan reportedly lost control of the vehicle while driving north on the highway, NBC reported, citing the Massachusetts State Police. The car crashed into the median before hitting the guardrail on the southbound part of the interstate.

Crosbie told the outlet he was “expecting the worst because it was such a severe accident.”

“Luckily, it was a young man, he rolled down his window, and he appeared to be fine,” he added. “He just was scared to death.”