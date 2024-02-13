35 Million People Under Winter Weather Warning As Heavy Snow Heads Stateside

A large winter storm is expected to affect more than 35 million Americans on Tuesday.

The first signs of extreme weather struck New England late Monday night into Tuesday morning as a band of heavy snow and other precipitation moved northeast out of the Tennessee Valley and rapidly developed into a nor’easter, according to a National Weather Service forecast. The fast-moving system is forecast to bring more than six inches of snow to New England, while hitting parts of the mid-Atlantic and Appalachians with strong winds, rain and possible tornadoes.

Latest update on the winter storm impacting the northern Mid-Atlantic into southern New England later tonight into Tuesday. There has been a notable southward shift in the expected axis of heaviest snow compared to previous forecasts. pic.twitter.com/HrNG85fiAH — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 12, 2024

Disruption to power lines and travel is expected, as well as moderate coastal flooding in a region stretching from the mid-Atlantic to New England. Satellite footage of the storm’s trajectory was shared on Twitter by CIRA, showing the large system traversing the continent.

The nor’easter takes shape this evening as it moves up the US East Coast. Who’s ready for the snow? pic.twitter.com/hFhJo2ifxb — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) February 13, 2024

Airlines prepared for the potential onslaught Tuesday by issuing advisories for airports in Pennsylvania through New Hampshire, the Hill noted. (RELATED: ‘Twisters’ Trailer Proves Y’all Need To Be Paying Way More Attention To The Weather)

Millions of people in a region stretching from the Mississippi Valley through Appalachia, West Virginia to Maine, including New Jersey, New York and more, are all under some type of weather warning, while high-wind gusts hit the Carolinas, AccuWeather reported. In New England alone, 35 million people are under a winter storm watch, according to the New York Post.