‘I Am So F*cking Tired’: Dana White Storms Out Of Interview, Leaves Howie Mandel Stunned

A clip shared Tuesday by Howie Mandel showed the moment UFC president Dana White stormed out of an interview on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

The minute-long clip shared by Mandel starts really well. Mandel showers White with praise, saying, “Dana White, you are an amazing guy. I can’t thank you enough for being here.” Mandel went on to call White an “amazing businessman,” “inspiration,” and “philosopher,” to the point where Mandel admitted to being jealous of White’s career.

“Thank you for all the kind words, I appreciate it,” White replied. “I am so fucking tired of doing podcasts. I’m literally done with them. I’m not doing any more podcasts.” With that, White got to his feet and straight-up walked out of the interview as Mandel watched, his jaw on the floor.

While no real reason was given for White’s abrupt departure, some online sleuths believe the whole thing was a stunt designed to get people to actually watch Mandel’s podcast (because apparently no one does), Sportskeeda reported. Then again, maybe the answer as to why White bailed is the simplest. What if he’s just really, really sick of podcasts?

White doesn’t need to self-promote. He is the Godfather of his industry, and has more fame than you can shake a stick at. And podcasts are mentally and physically draining, especially when you’re doing more than one a day, or even just having to do one every day (they are also insanely boring most of the time). (RELATED: Dana White Claims Cocaine Dealer Saved UFC-ESPN Deal In 2017)

Unless you work in the industry, you don’t know how time-consuming these things can be. And what’s more is that almost no one pays you for your time on their shows. Just a five-minute television hit can take an hour or more to prepare for, and even longer if you’re a woman and have to do full hair and makeup. So unless you need the free marketing that comes with doing media hits, why do them at all? For attention? That is pathetic and a waste of everyone’s time.

I think White left because he is genuinely tired, and I actually kind of totally love him for that. I hate how much he’s inspired me to do the same.

Watch Tucker’s interview with Dana White:

Watch more classic Dana White moments: