Famous YouTuber Muudea Sedik Found Dead At Age 23 After Posting Disturbing Messages: REPORT

Popular YouTube star Muudea Sedik was reportedly found dead in his Los Angeles home, Tuesday, at the age of 23.

Fans had expressed concern for the star after he posted a series of troubling messages to his social media account in the days leading up to his death, according to TMZ. Law enforcement officials said a concerned person phoned police requesting a wellness check be conducted after he failed to appear at some scheduled appointments and hadn’t been heard from for several days, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department located Sedik inside his home when they went to check on him and reported he was unresponsive at the time of their arrival, sources reportedly said. It remains unclear how long Sedik had been deceased, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the situation said drug paraphernalia was located on site, and the investigation into the young man’s death is considering drug overdose as a likely explanation, the outlet reported. Foul play is reportedly not suspected at this time, according to the sources.

I WANT YOU TO NOTICEEEE — Rap God (@twomad) February 9, 2024

The weeks leading up to his death reportedly witnessed odd posts that seemed out of context, and a number of firearm images.

His most recently posted tweets said, “rape victim,” “I WANT YOU TO NOTICEEEE,” and “ITS NOT OKAY

ITS NOT OKAY I CANT BREATHE WHEN UR NOT THEEAR CONDUCTOR CONDUCTOR TRAAAAIN/”

Sedik was known by his moniker, Twomad, and had amassed millions of followers across his YouTube channels and social media pages.

rape victim — Rap God (@twomad) February 9, 2024

His content was primarily extroverted, exaggerated comedy that included skits, commentary on his love of gaming and a number of live streams, TMZ reported. His videos were reportedly popular and racked up a number of views. His video titled “Goodnight Girl, I’ll See You Tomorrow,” is one of his most famous clips, according to the outlet. Sedik was reportedly topless in the video, and pretended to tell an imaginary woman he would see her tomorrow, but slipped and fell in a cartoon-like manner by accident.

He collaborated with OnlyFans Belle Delphine in one of his most widely viewed posts, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Porn Star Jesse Jane Found Dead With Her Boyfriend In Apparent Drug Overdose: REPORT)

Sedik’s official cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.