Four Students Shot In Valentine’s Day Drive-By

Four students were shot on Valentine’s Day in an alleged drive-by shooting at a public high school in Atlanta, according to multiple reports.

Authorities shots were fired from an unknown vehicle at Benjamin E. Mays High School high lower campus parking lot around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to 11Alive. (RELATED: Police Find RPGs At Home Of Father, Student Who Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Up School, Cops Say: REPORT)

“Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue immediately responded to the situation, and all victims were transported to the hospital and confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries,” Atlanta Public Schools (APS) said. “No other students, faculty, or staff were injured. This matter continues to be under investigation.”

Video footage posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) showed an overhead view of the school as a large police presence could be seen below.

Video footage posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) showed shots were fired at Benjamin E. Mays High School with multiple injured. There is a massive police presence, along with other authorities, at Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta Georgia. Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired.

Following the incident, the school immediately canceled all events and authorities have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, according to NBC News. As the schools police department is leading the investigation, there has been no description of the car released or motive, the outlet reported.

“The safety and security of our students and staff are paramount,” the school district added.

The recent incident is the second shooting to occur outside of the Benjamin E. Mays High School since May 2023, according to 11Alive. High school student Bre’Asia Powell was shot and killed on the morning of May 28,2023 after a night out with friends. Powell was attending an unauthorized gathering outside of the school when she was shot. A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the incident.

Authorities have since made three arrests in connection to Powell’s death, according to 11Alive.