Geraldo Rivera Joins NewsNation Less Than One Year After Fox News Departure

Long-time news personality Geraldo Rivera signed on with NewsNation as a correspondent-at-large, according to an announcement published Wednesday.

The 80-year-old journalist departed Fox News in June 2023, when the network fired him from its program, “The Five,” partly due to his allegedly “toxic relationship” with co-host Greg Gutfeld.

Rivera’s first appearance will be on NewsNation host Chris Cuomo’s show at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to a NewsNation’s announcement obtained by the Daily Caller.

CHICAGO, IL (February 14, 2024) — @NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing cable news network in primetime, today announced @GeraldoRivera will join the channel as correspondent-at-large, effective immediately. More: https://t.co/Xo0s4vlL8u — NewsNationComms (@NewsNationComms) February 14, 2024

“Geraldo is a legendary journalist whose talent and experience is unrivaled in the industry,” said NewsNation President Michael Corn. “We look forward to him joining the network and providing our viewers with his one-of-a-kind analysis.” (RELATED: Geraldo Trashes Fox News During CNN Interview)

Rivera joined Fox News in 2001 as a war correspondent and later became a rotating host of “The Five.” His less conservative, arguably liberal views caused him to be the political outcast of the show’s panel and to clash with Gutfeld on a regular basis.

Rivera told “The View” co-hosts in July that Fox News offered for him to finish the year-and-a-half remaining on his contract with the network, but he refused.

“I was fired from ‘The Five.’ I had a very toxic relationship with another of the cast members … so I got a call from two of the female executives and they said, ‘you’re off ‘The Five,'” Rivera told the “The View” co-hosts. “‘But there are plenty of other things you can do, I had a year-and-a-half left on my contract. And I said, ‘well, stop it. If you fired me from the number one show then I’m going to quit.'”

During a May 2022 segment on the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Rivera called Gutfeld an “insulting punk,” leading Gutfeld to tell him he was “making a fool” of himself. They also exchanged heated blows in 2021 over the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Before joining Fox News, Rivera began his career at WABC-TV in New York where he extensively reported on the dire conditions at Willowbrook State School, according to NewsNation’s announcement. He later worked as an original anchor of ABC News’ “Good Morning America” and as an original senior investigative reporter of the channel’s magazine, 20/20. He hosted “The Geraldo Rivera Show” from 1987 to 1998.

Greg Gutfeld mocks Geraldo’s departure