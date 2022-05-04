‘You Insulting Punk’: Gutfeld And Geraldo Rivera Get Into Near Shouting Match Over Abortion

Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Geraldo Rivera exchanged blows over abortion during a Wednesday episode of “The Five.”

The exchange erupted over their discussion about abortion following the release of the Supreme Court’s drafted majority opinion slated to overturn Roe v. Wade. Gutfeld criticized the pro-choice movement for shifting from keeping abortion “safe, legal and rare” to viewing it as a procedure to “celebrate” and “cherish.”

“That’s baloney,” Rivera said. “That’s baloney.”

“I’ll give you evidence,” Gutfeld said, as he attempted to read evidence of abortion supporters celebrating the procedure.

“Cherish the wired hangers stuck up their privates—what come on?” Rivera said in reaction to the hosts’ push back. “That’s the world before Roe.”

Gutfeld said he expected Rivera to “bring out the old coat hanger” argument. (RELATED: Liberals Melt Down Over Supreme Court Leak)

“You’re arrogant!” Rivera replied.

“Go for it, Geraldo. Keep going,” Gutfeld said. “You’re making a fool of yourself.”

“Can I talk to you? You know something, you insulting punk?” he said.

“Ha! Oh what? Am I your new [Dan] Bongino?” Gutfeld said, laughing. The hosts immediately interjected between the exchange and returned to the conversation.

The hosts have previously sparred in heated exchanges in a September 2021 segment, in one instance about the mass influx of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Gutfeld criticized President Joe Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki for “going after” Border Patrol for doing their jobs, comparing their reaction to the Democrats’ handling of rising violent crime.

Rivera accused Gutfeld of suggesting that Haitian immigrants were the cause of rising violent crime, which Gutfeld argued was completely misinterpreted.

“You’re embarrassing me,” Gutfeld said.

“Well, be embarrassed,” responded Rivera.

“You’re wrong. Let me respond to your lie to your face,” Gutfeld continued, saying again that he was talking about how the media had ignored both crime and illegal immigration. “It wasn’t about Haiti. Jesus. Apologize.”