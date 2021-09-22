‘Let Me Respond To Your Lie’: Greg Gutfeld And Geraldo Rivera Trade Barbs In Heated Exchange

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld got into a heated exchange with co-host Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Five.”

The exchange began with Gutfeld’s take on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, which he claimed as an indictment of a media that had failed to do its job. (RELATED: ‘Joe Biden Is The Cheap Air Mattress Of Presidents’: Greg Gutfeld Slams Biden’s UN Speech As ‘Deflated’)

WATCH:

“The press and Jen Psaki is going after the Border Patrol for doing their job because Biden and the enabling media wouldn’t do their job,” Gutfeld said, arguing that if media had been covering the border aggressively, the entire cycle wouldn’t have been taken over by one image. “They had to wait for that one image, one singular image as Chris Cuomo points out, so that they can manufacture a story out of one image. It’s a consequence of their own corruption.”

Gutfeld went on to argue that it was similar to the way media had responded to violent crime.

“What does that remind you of? The media and the Democrats ignoring the rampant violent crime that started last summer all the way to the present time. All of our cities are degraded, dangerous,” Gutfeld continued.

Rivera then tried to interject.

“Stop, Geraldo, let me finish. I let you talk for God knows how long. So instead they totally ignore the fact that we have rampant crime wave,” Gutfeld said. (RELATED: ‘He’s As Unifying As A Table Saw’: Greg Gutfeld Says Biden’s Keeping Antibody Treatment From Florida For Political Reasons)

Co-host Dana Perino weighed in on the issue, but as soon as she finished talking, Rivera jumped back in.

WATCH:

Rivera accused Gutfeld of suggesting that Haitian immigrants were responsible for violent crime. “I have to rebut what Greg said. There’s absolutely no evidence of Haitian immigrants and crime…You related directly these undocumented immigrants,” said Rivera.

“Oh my God. You’re so wrong, Geraldo,” Gutfeld pushed back. Co-host Jesse Watters agreed saying, “You misread him.”

“What does crime have to do with these people?” Rivera asked. “The crime is —”

“Jesus Christ. You’re totally misreading it. I was talking about how the media covers the stories,” Gutfeld pushed back.

The two continued to talk over each other for a few moments.

“You’re embarrassing me,” Gutfeld said.

“Well, be embarrassed,” responded Rivera.

“You’re wrong. Let me respond to your lie to your face,” Gutfeld continued, saying again that he was talking about how the media had ignored both crime and illegal immigration. “It wasn’t about Haiti. Jesus. Apologize.”

“You wanted to make this stereotypical linkage,” Rivera tried again. “Haitians have been screwed in immigration—”

“No he didn’t,” co-host Dana Perino said in defense of Gutfeld.

“So wrong. So wrong,” Gutfeld continued.

“The point went over your head, Geraldo,” Watters said as the segment wrapped. “Just admit it.”