Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, Suns’ Drew Eubanks Get Into Tunnel Brawl Prior To Detroit-Phoenix Game: REPORT

Valentine’s Day brawlin’!

The tip-off time for Wednesday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns was 9:00 p.m. ET, however, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart and Suns power forward Drew Eubanks were chirpin’ at each other way before that. (RELATED: Brits Wallop Each Other In 800-Year-Old Medieval Ball Game, And I Absolutely Want To Get In There And Mix It Up)

Eventually, things escalated to the point where Stewart punched Eubanks “in the back tunnels” of Footprint Center, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The two NBA stars were “going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks’ face connected.”

To make this entire situation even spicier, police are reportedly involved, and on top of that, the NBA will be reviewing the incident via video that they’re expected to receive.

Both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks’ face connected on Wednesday, sources said. Both were separated and there is police presence involved with the situation in Phoenix tonight. https://t.co/Kif6SiVp7q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2024

With the way Isaiah Stewart did this…

Isaiah Stewart when he saw Drew Eubanks minding his business in the tunnel https://t.co/kTP34rIsY7 pic.twitter.com/UmpTod3lT4 — ClutchMcGee (@RealClutchMcGee) February 15, 2024

I can totally picture the tunnel scene going down like this…

Isaiah Stewart to Drew Eubanks in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/LM8hWwfqfC — Wh88f (@KWreeto) February 15, 2024

I know one thing, the NBA needs to share the video when they get it. Knowing Isaiah Stewart the way we do, and the fact that we have this quote floating around…

I’m willing to bet that it’s hilariously spectacular — a must watch — we NEED to see this video, NBA.