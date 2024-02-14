Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Blames Guns After Reporter Presses About Massive Amount Of Police Presence At Parade

Kansas City Democrat Mayor Quinton Lucas blamed guns for the Super Bowl rally shooting Wednesday afternoon after being pressed by a reporter on the massive amount of police presence at the parade.

Lucas appeared at a follow-up press conference to discuss updates on the shooting at the rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs win in the Super Bowl last weekend. Shots were fired towards the end of the parade in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, leaving at least one deceased and over 20 people injured so far. (RELATED: Shots Fired Near Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Leave Up To 15 People Injured: REPORT)

During a press conference following the incident, a reporter noted to Lucas that “over 800 officers” were deployed to the celebration and still people were injured. The Kansas City mayor said that while he wouldn’t get into a “big debate,” it is “what happens with guns,” emphasizing that there was still “a risk to people” even with the amount of security the city had prepared for.

“You had over 800 officers deployed to work this parade, to work outside of Union Station, and still in a matter of moments 22 people were shot,” the reporter said.

“I mean, that’s what happens with guns. I won’t get in a big debate right now, I think we’re still doing an investigation, but what you saw happen was why people talk about guns a lot,” Lucas said “We had over 800 officers there, staff situated all around Union Station today. We had security in any number of places, eyes on top of buildings, and beyond – and there still is a risk to people. I think that’s something that all of us who are parents, who are just regular people living each day, have to decide what we wish to do about it.”

“Parades, rallies, schools, movies – it seems like almost nothing is safe and we had hundreds of law enforcement there working hard today,” Lucas added. “I do want to echo what the chief said, who were running towards danger, but in a matter of seconds someone who wants to disrupt anything, someone who wants to create any type of situation, or someone who is very simply reckless can change not just one life or two lives, but almost two dozen. That to me is absolutely devastating and it makes me feel vastly more concerned as a parent just in the world today thinking about that.”

Prior to the parade, Kansas City officials ramped up security measures in preparation for welcoming thousands of fans to celebrate in the city streets. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Monday that the department would have over 600 officers at the site, along with 250 officers from roughly 34 other state and federal agencies, the Kansas City Star reported.