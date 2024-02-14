Video Appears To Show Moment Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooters Start Firing

A video posted to the Raw News Alert Twitter appears to show the moments gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade while a KCTV5 reporter Neal Jones broadcasted outside of Union Station.

Chaos erupted at the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday as multiple injuries were reported and at least one person was killed by gunfire, Kansas City Police said.

The shootings took place outside of Kansas City’s Union Station, where a KCTV5 reporter appears on video to hear the initial barrage of gunfire as fans behind him slowly react.

The video shows Jones turn and react, along with the rest of the crowd, to a series of loud bangs, presumably the gunfire. Panic then creeps through the crowd in waves as people slowly begin to realize what’s happening. (RELATED: 3 DC Police Officers Shot By Suspect Barricaded Inside House)

“Guys, guys, guys, guys, guys, guys, guys, guys… something’s going on, something’s going on guys,” Jones repeats.

At least one person was killed and over 22 injured in the incident, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters. Police currently have three potential suspects in custody at this time but have released little more information than that.

“This is an active scene that we are currently investigating. Any additional information outside of what we have released already would be part of an ongoing investigation,” KCPD told the Daily Caller.