‘F*ck That P*to’: Rank-And-File DHS Officials Applaud Impeachment Of Secretary Mayorkas

Nine rank-and-file Department of Homeland Security officials told the Daily Caller News Foundation they supported the House’s passage of impeachment articles against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In a 214-213 vote Tuesday, the House voted to impeach Mayorkas over his handling of the southern border amid record illegal immigration. Seven Border Patrol agents and two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials expressed their animosity towards Mayorkas, but said that there is still a long road ahead in fixing the southern border despite the action. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Feds Nab Afghan Illegal Immigrant On Terror Watchlist)

The DCNF granted anonymity to the officials, who are not authorized to speak publicly.

“We have laws in place that are not being enforced due to Mayorkas’ leadership,” an ICE official told the DCNF. “If agents and officers were authorized to enforce the laws enacted by Congress this influx would not have occurred, but instead he pushes for agents and officers to process and release individuals as quickly as possible. Individuals are released into the United States with minimal background checks and minimal follow up.”

One Border Patrol agent responded to the news of Mayorkas’ impeachment by saying “fuck that puto,” referring to masculine version of the Spanish slur meaning “prostitute.”

“This most likely won’t change anything BUT it is a symbolic win and one heck of a statement to make in an election year,” the first agent said.

Illegal immigration at the southern border has hit record highs during Mayorkas’ tenure as DHS secretary. In fiscal year 2022, the Border Patrol recorded more than 2.2 million encounters with people trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

In fiscal year 2023, Border Patrol recorded more than 2 million encounters of illegal migrants at the southern border, according to federal data.

“Mayorkas was a total dumpster fire who never owned up to the crisis he created with his disastrous policies. But I don’t think the Senate is gonna remove him which sucks,” a second agent said.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction. It’s just embarrassing that it took 9 million+ illegal aliens invading our country…before he was finally held accountable,” a third Border Patrol agent said.

Some DHS officials said that while they believe this is a good move, it’s just a small part of the problem.

“It’s about time, but the border is far greater than him. He’s just the scapegoat to the true evil behind it. All for show. They passed more spending for Ukraine,” a fourth agent said.

“A pleasant surprise for sure. But I don’t know if it’s gonna change anything,” a fifth Border Patrol agent said.

The impeachment articles charged Mayorkas with “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of the public trust” largely for his handling of the southern border.

“Too little, too late honestly,” a second ICE official said. “Should have been done three years ago if they truly wanted to change […] the border situation. And why wasn’t Kamala [been] impeached as well since she was considered and appointed the ‘Border Czar’ by the President? It’s just a political stunt to show the republicans are tough on the border after they voted to pass the terrible border security bill.”

“That’s fantastic. If we can get him out, that’s three of the four asshat clowns gone. We just need to get Sleepy Joe out and hopefully we can start securing the homeland again like our department title says we’re supposed to be doing,” a sixth agent said.

“Impeaching the Secretary will not disrupt the administration’s goal of allowing millions of illegal aliens into the country. As long as this administration remains in place, the chaos at the border will continue. Policy changes need to be implemented immediately,” a seventh agent said.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.