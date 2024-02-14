Mother Chases Down And Confronts Man Who Allegedly Stole Her Wallet. Police Then Arrest Him

A mother of three in Ann Arbor, Michigan, chased down and confronted a suspect Sunday who had allegedly stolen her wallet, WXYZ reported.

Julie Kobylarz, who was shopping with her family at Trader Joe’s, said someone stole her wallet straight out of her purse and allegedly began racking up substantial charges at a nearby Apple Store, according to WXYZ.

“My heart sank when I noticed my wallet was gone and within maybe 10 minutes, I started getting these huge charges coming through,” Kobylarz said. (RELATED: Hero Mom And Daughter Team Save Girl From Allegedly Being Kidnapped)

After noticing that the suspect had allegedly rung up a $2,000 purchase at the Apple Store, Kobylarz and her fiancé headed there with their three children, WXYZ reported.

“While we were making our report with the manager at the Apple Store, I had a Cash App notification come through, and it said someone was trying to make a purchase at Vans, and Vans was right across the hall from the Apple Store,” Kobylarz said.

That’s when the mother decided to confront the suspect at Vans, according to WXYZ.

“I said, ‘Where’s my wallet?’ and he said, ‘Oh, it’s right over here,’ and he started trying to lead me out of the store. Then he started walking faster,” Kobylarz said.

When the suspect allegedly bolted, Kobylarz took off after him, WXYZ reported.

“We ran through the food court, ran down one of the corridors of the mall chasing after the guy,” Kobylarz fiancé, who ran behind her with their three children, said.

When they caught up to the suspect, Kobylarz’s fiancé and some bystanders detained him until Ann Arbor Police arrived, according to WXYZ.

Kobylarz, who said this was the third time she had been robbed this year, was not going to let it happen again, the outlet reported.

“I’m just so sick of being stolen from. I’m like, this is not happening again. I’m going to get my stuff if I can,” she said.

Ann Arbor Police booked the suspect but said they don’t recommend citizens confront suspected thieves, WXYZ reported.

“In hindsight, it might not have been the safest thing to do, but I knew that’s what had to be done if he was going to be caught,” Kobylarz said.