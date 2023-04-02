Parking Lot Shooting Outside Los Angeles Trader Joe’s Kills 1, Hospitalizes 3

An afternoon parking lot shooting outside a Los Angeles area Trader Joe’s store left one dead and three hospitalized with injuries, CBS Los Angeles reported Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Fallbrook Avenue in the West Hills district of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A police helicopter aided in the detention of the suspect, who witnesses said led officers on a chase before surrendering within blocks of the shopping center, KABC reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed one of the victims, all of whom were adults, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, according to CBS Los Angeles. (RELATED: Two Women Fight In Parking Lot. One Has A Pogo Stick, The Other Has A Gun)

Update on L.A. Trader Joe’s shooting:

–Shooting happened in parking lot

–Unknown gunman fired on victims, 1 dead & 3 injured. At least 1 in critical condition, 1 serious

–“The suspect is said to have run from the scene before law enforcement’s arrival.”https://t.co/bd4aPXbNmC — Steve Lookner (@lookner) April 1, 2023

“We heard multiple gunshots all at once and I think there was one after and we heard screaming and we kind of just ran away,” witness Tiffany Rose told KABC.

Witness Adam Strickland told the outlet he “heard a couple of pops” which he realized were gunshots as he “saw the guy wandering in my view. I saw he kind of went down, I got in my car and I heard someone yell, ‘Call 911!'”

Police believe a dispute over a drug transaction led to the shooting, according to CBS Los Angeles.