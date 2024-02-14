Race Hoaxer Rachel Dolezal Sells NSFW Photos On OnlyFans While Teaching Kids

Rachel Dolezal, who was exposed as a white woman after pretending to be black, was reportedly hired as an elementary school teacher in Arizona while selling inappropriate photographs on OnlyFans.

Dolezal now works as a teacher at the Sunrise Drive Elementary School while continuing to post sexual content on OnlyFans, records obtained by Outkick revealed. The race faker’s OnlyFans account offers an “18-image explicit collection, AND a video of self-pleasure to orgasm under the Christmas tree” and “35 pics of DaBoo-Tay & 2 videos of the Ta Ta’s,” according to the outlet.

Notorious race faker Rachel Dolezal now an elementary school teacher — while raking in thousands on OnlyFans https://t.co/Lbs5qSocyb pic.twitter.com/WJKtqrQd8d — New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2024

Dolezal reportedly makes $19 an hour as an after-school teacher under the name Nkechi Diallo, according to records obtained by Outkick. The former NAACP chapter president continues to sell $9.99 subscriptions to access her OnlyFans content as a side gig, the outlet reported.

One post from Dolezal’s OnlyFans account received 122 likes from paying subscribers, meaning she must be making more than $1,120 per month posting sexual content, according to Outkick.

Dolezal, who previously taught African American studies and immersed herself in black culture, was revealed to be a white woman by her parents in 2015, the outlet recalled. Her parents spoke out after she falsely claimed to be the victim of racially motivated hate crimes. (RELATED: ‘The Shame, The Horror!’: Megyn Kelly Rips On Sunny Hostin Whose Ancestors Owned Slaves)

“Our daughter is Caucasian” say parents of Spokane NAACP President Rachel Dolezal. pic.twitter.com/6VHxm9v4Wt — Taylor Viydo (@TViydo) June 11, 2015

“She’s clearly our birth daughter, and we’re clearly Caucasian — that’s just a fact,” Lawrence A. Dolezal, her father, told the New York Times. “She is a very talented woman, doing work she believes in. Why can’t she do that as a Caucasian woman, which is what she is?”

Dolezal previously stated that she struggled to find employment after she was exposed for pretending to be black. She told Tamron Hall in an interview that she was turned down for jobs that did not require a college education, including hotel maid and casino positions.