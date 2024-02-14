Entertainment

‘Terrifying At Times’: Sarah Snook Says Her ‘Succession’ Co-Star Brian Cox Went Into Fits Of Rage On Set

74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards - Inside

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

“Succession” actress Sarah Snook said her co-star, Brian Cox, exhibited “thunderous” outbursts on the set of the show.

Snook spoke to Mariella Frostrup on Times Radio and recalled some of Cox’s most dramatic moments.

“He has a habit of sometimes going into a false — or could it be real, who knows? — diabetic rag,” Snook said. “The quality of his voice can be very terrifying sometimes. Thunderous,” she said, according to The Times.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Snook had her own ideas as to why Cox behaved the way he did.

“I think part of it’s a little of trying to just jolt the energy of the set and rustle a few feathers, get it going and moving faster,” she said.

Snook explained how Cox seemingly channeled his character, Logan Roy, through his menacing behavior and noted she felt intimidated when he was in the middle of one of his rants.

Australian actress Sarah Snook, winner of Best Actress in a Drama Series for “Succession”, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Fellow actress Justine Lupe, who plays Willa Ferreyra on the show, echoed Snook’s sentiments. Lupe said Cox was capable of being “incredibly scary.” J Smith-Cameron, who starred as Gerri Kellman, said he was sometimes “terrifying” and difficult to work with, according to Deadline.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Brian Cox and Sarah Snook attend the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Brian has moments of being incredibly intimidating on and off camera. He’s got a power to him as a person, and I think he knows that about himself,” Lupe previously told Times Radio.

Lupe went on to say Cox balanced some of his outbursts with otherwise normal, pleasant behavior.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Sarah Snook with FIJI Water at The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

“That being said, he’s also one of the more kind people that I’ve interacted with on set … He was always so supportive and sweet,” she said.

Co-star Kieran Culkin had previously discussed Cox’s outbursts, joking he would “scream” while on set. Cox himself admitted on ITV’s “This Morning” he behaved badly, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Famous Actor Brian Cox Reveals He Told Meryl Streep To Her Face He ‘Never Liked’ Her. The Reason Isn’t What You Think)

“Well, yeah, I do get hangry because I’m diabetic,” Cox told ITV’s This Morning, according to Deadline.