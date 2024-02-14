‘Terrifying At Times’: Sarah Snook Says Her ‘Succession’ Co-Star Brian Cox Went Into Fits Of Rage On Set

“Succession” actress Sarah Snook said her co-star, Brian Cox, exhibited “thunderous” outbursts on the set of the show.

Snook spoke to Mariella Frostrup on Times Radio and recalled some of Cox’s most dramatic moments.

“He has a habit of sometimes going into a false — or could it be real, who knows? — diabetic rag,” Snook said. “The quality of his voice can be very terrifying sometimes. Thunderous,” she said, according to The Times.

Snook had her own ideas as to why Cox behaved the way he did.

“I think part of it’s a little of trying to just jolt the energy of the set and rustle a few feathers, get it going and moving faster,” she said.

Snook explained how Cox seemingly channeled his character, Logan Roy, through his menacing behavior and noted she felt intimidated when he was in the middle of one of his rants.

Fellow actress Justine Lupe, who plays Willa Ferreyra on the show, echoed Snook’s sentiments. Lupe said Cox was capable of being “incredibly scary.” J Smith-Cameron, who starred as Gerri Kellman, said he was sometimes “terrifying” and difficult to work with, according to Deadline.

“Brian has moments of being incredibly intimidating on and off camera, he’s got a power to him as a person.” Succession’s Willa, Justine Lupe, talks about what it was like to work with Brian Cox on #TimesRadio. 📻 Tune in Monday at 2pm to https://t.co/xhUnEXLY8D@mariellaf1 pic.twitter.com/PHEaKZQfKQ — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) May 28, 2023

“Brian has moments of being incredibly intimidating on and off camera. He’s got a power to him as a person, and I think he knows that about himself,” Lupe previously told Times Radio.

Lupe went on to say Cox balanced some of his outbursts with otherwise normal, pleasant behavior.

“That being said, he’s also one of the more kind people that I’ve interacted with on set … He was always so supportive and sweet,” she said.

Co-star Kieran Culkin had previously discussed Cox’s outbursts, joking he would “scream” while on set. Cox himself admitted on ITV’s “This Morning” he behaved badly, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Famous Actor Brian Cox Reveals He Told Meryl Streep To Her Face He ‘Never Liked’ Her. The Reason Isn’t What You Think)

“Well, yeah, I do get hangry because I’m diabetic,” Cox told ITV’s This Morning, according to Deadline.