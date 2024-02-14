Three Sheriff’s Deputies Reportedly Charged Over Making Dead Bodies Prank Calls, Court Docs Say

Three South Carolina Deputies reportedly surrendered themselves to Chesterfield County Jail on Monday over a series of alleged prank phone calls claiming to have discovered dead bodies in the state.

Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Justin Reichard, Deputy Darien Roseau and Deputy Killian Loflin were charged with misconduct, engaging in a criminal conspiracy and violating the peace, Chesterfield County Detention Center announced, Queen City News reported. The charges followed an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) who traced a series of five alleged prank phone calls made to police departments and convenience stores in Cheraw, Chesterfield, McBee and Pageland to a number used by the alleged suspects, a source informed the outlet.

“While on duty, deputies [Reichard, Roseau and Loflin] knowlingly reported five hoax emergencies … These hoax reports were telephoned to convenience stores or the respective municipal law enforcement agency and notified the call recipient of the location of a ‘dead body’ … The hoax calls caused emergency responses from law enforcement and/or other emergency responders,” Ashley D. Anderson, an agent of SLED, alleged in the organization’s charging documents.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater, who requested the investigation by SLED, refused to respond to questions over whether the alleged perpetrators had been officially suspended, Judy Barr posted Feb. 13 on Twitter. However, a source said the Sheriff had suspended the alleged suspects, according to Queen City News. The charging documents do refer to them as “former Chesterfield County deputies.” (RELATED: REPORT: Police Surround Billie Eilish’s Home After Prank Call)

All three alleged suspects have been released on no-cash bonds as they await trial, Queen City News reported. If found guilty of conspiracy, the accused will face up to five years imprisonment and $5,000 for conspiracy, a felony charge. The accused face as much as a year for misconduct, and up to 30 days and $500 for breaching the peace, according to the outlet.