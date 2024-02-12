Horrifying Video Shows Cop Shooting Woman As She Mows Him Down With Car

An Ohio police officer found himself clinging to a speeding vehicle after being struck by the driver during a wild police chase Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Holly Lynn Graham, led officers on a chaotic pursuit that culminated in a dramatic showdown in a parking lot, according to the Daily Mail. Multiple angles of the intense encounter were captured by the bodycams of several Columbus PD sergeants at the scene. The footage shows a stolen 2015 Toyota Camry attempting to evade police as one officer lays spike strips across the parking lot exit in a bid to immobilize the SUV. As the vehicle reverses, Graham suddenly accelerates towards an approaching officer and reportedly struck him, sending him flying onto the hood.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the officer clings to the windshield and opens fire multiple times as the SUV speeds away. He eventually landed on the ground, the video shows. Colleagues immediately chased the vehicle, shouting commands at the fleeing driver with their guns drawn. The same scene is depicted through the perspective of the injured officer’s bodycam, highlighting the impact of the vehicle and the ensuing chaos. Graham allegedly continues to flee, leaving behind a scene of destruction and a gasping officer. (RELATED:Wild Police Chase Ends With Entire Building Collapsing, 1 Dead)

The pursuit continues, with another officer tracking down the parked Camry on a police motorcycle. Graham was visibly injured and commanded to surrender, the outlet stated. Graham was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, while the occupants of the vehicles she struck were treated for minor injuries. The injured officer, a 10-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police, was transported to a different hospital and is in stable condition.