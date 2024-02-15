What A Shame: The Sunshine State Is Killing My Livelihood And Those Of Millions Of Other Floridians By Wiping Out DFS

This is truly a heartbreaking day in Florida — something that I am pleading with the Sunshine State to reverse course on.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission has issued cease-and-desist letters to Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) apps such as PrizePicks, Underdog and Betr, demanding they shut down operations or face the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

In the letter, the Commission demands DFS companies to cease and desist “offering or accepting illegal bets or wagers from [Florida] residents” and “conducting any illegal lotteries,” and insisting they do so within 30 days of the Jan. 31.

In response, both Underdog and PrizePicks have confirmed they are leaving the Sunshine State effective Friday, March 1. Betr has yet to publicly speak on the matter.

Copies of the letters were sent to me today by the Florida Gaming Control Commission. Here is what they say: pic.twitter.com/E1Tt673aMn — RLinnehanXL (@RLinnehanXl) February 15, 2024

I gotta say, I’m extraordinarily disappointed in Florida. This isn’t the freedom that our leaders speak of, this isn’t the prosperity that we’ve been promised ever since Gov. Ron DeSantis created a new era here — this is killing all of that.

From each PrizePicks, Underdog and Betr (and other DFS apps), I’ve made a ton of money, money that has improved the livelihood for both myself and my family, and now all of it is going down the toilet.

And why is that exactly? To give Hard Rock Bet a monopoly? Their crappy little app that limits you on EVERYTHING?

Hard Rock will literally be the only way to bet going forward, though I am a bit confused with what exactly this means:

Everyone freaking out about Prize Picks in Florida. Read the whole article. Laws change, games change. Hard Rock left and returned. It’s happened, will probably happen again. There’s a pending Supreme Court case too. Relax, there’s ways to play the game. pic.twitter.com/Y7XHOBT7Gm — Zyn Props🥬👀 (@zynprops) February 15, 2024

All I know is that Florida has people freaking out, me included. Quite frankly, these people have no idea how much money Sunshine Staters and I stand to lose due to this. But I guess we’ll see.

With the limited information that we have now, with what’s on paper, it has me very concerned. (RELATED: Numbers Don’t Lie: The Sportsbooks Got Absolutely Killed By The Gambler In Super Bowl Betting)

Like damn, Florida … you’re acting like New York … NEW YORK.

For the love of God, please reverse course, Florida. Do the American thing and let us make money, and lots of it.