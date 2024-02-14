Numbers Don’t Lie: The Sportsbooks Got Absolutely Killed By The Gambler In Super Bowl Betting

Shoutout to my fellow gamblers! We got a major dub!

Nevada’s sportsbooks might have seen a record amount of money being gambled on Super Bowl LVIII, but as far as their actual profits, they got absolutely killed by the bettors.

Sportsbooks from the state of Nevada pulled in a record-breaking $185.6 million in bets for the Big Game, according to the Nevada Gaming Board in a press release Monday. However, despite all of that cash, the books only managed to hold on to $6.8 million of it, tallying a “hold percentage of 3.7%” — ouch. Analysts are labeling the numbers as “mediocre” in comparison to Vegas’ history in the past 10 years.

Over the last decade, that hold percentage has a No. 7 ranking, with Super Bowl LIV (2020) and its 12.1% hold percentage being the standard for elite. In 2018, Super Bowl LII nearly put sportsbooks in the red.

I managed to pocket a little money from the Super Bowl, nothing too spectacular (I had legacy expectations, which are really, really, really high), but I can’t help but to feel proud for the gambling community — the boys killed the books!

Pretty much, they Ace’d the books out (a reference to the movie “Casino”):

Great movie, by the way.

I started gambling hardcore in November when Hard Rock Bet became legal in Florida, and with this new passion (and all of the money that I’ve been making), my wife has taken an interest and got me to watch “Casino.” I admit, I had never seen it before, and man, I fell in love with it. (RELATED: ‘Keep Running Your Mouth’: Pat McAfee Absolutely Blasts Bill Simmons Over Lost Super Bowl Parlay)

Hell, I’m still scarred by this scene (in a good way because I love mafioso movies):

What a classic.