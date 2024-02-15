‘Game Over’: MSNBC Guest Caroline Polisi Warns Fani Willis Might Be Kicked Off Trump Case After Witness Testimony

Legal analyst Caroline Polisi said Thursday on MSNBC that witness testimony contradicting Fani Willis’ claims could mean “game over” for Willis’ role in the trial against former President Donald Trump.

A hearing is underway in Fulton County, Georgia, as to whether Willis should be disqualified from overseeing the case against Trump and his co-defendants after Willis allegedly gained financial benefits by appointing her alleged lover, Nathan Wade, to the case. During the hearing, a key witness testified that Willis and Wade’s relationship actually began in 2019 and not 2022, as court documents state.

Polisi called the revelation “monumental.”

“Don’t let the legalese fool you. This is epic,” Polisi said. “This is monumental. If things are going in the direction we think, Fani Willis lied to the court, it’s game over for her. She will be disqualified. If they had a relationship prior to when they represented to the court, it’s a huge deal. I can’t overstate it.” (RELATED: ‘Very Odd’: Turley Explains Why What Alvin Bragg Is Doing Falls In Unchartered Territory)

Polisi told Mediaite that if Willis is disqualified, then her entire office will be as well, “which means the case will have to be re-assigned and languish with the PAC of Georgia, effectively killing the case.”

“Her credibility is completely shot,” Polisi told Mediaite.

The case against Willis was brought by co-defendant Michael Roman, who filed a motion to disqualify Willis due to the fact that she appointed Wade as special counsel and Wade allegedly subsequently used his pay to go on lavish vacations with Willis.